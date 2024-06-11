Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veteran Dennis Boldt talks war experience

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    WWII Veteran Dennis Boldt talks about his time and experience while serving during WWII. Boldt was one of over 60 veterans who revisited Normandy during the 80th D-Day Commemoration.

    Location: FR

    WWII
    EUCOM
    First Army
    WWII80Europe
    D-Day 80th
    USEUR-AF

