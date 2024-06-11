Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's College World Series Softball Championship

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The 77th Army Band played the National Anthem, the Fort Sill Color Guard presented the colors and SSG Brittany Stein, All-Army Softball Player, threw the first pitch at the Women’s College World Series Championship game on June 6, 2024 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927467
    VIRIN: 240606-D-NR812-6263
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110381934
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Recruiting
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Be All You Can Be
    All-Army Softball

