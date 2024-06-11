Marine Minute" 22B-24 (AFN Version)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, pay their respects during a ceremony honoring the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, June 9, 2024. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and was where Marines earned the nickname "teufelhunden," which means "devil dog" in English. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
