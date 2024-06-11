Fort Lauderdale Arrives to Maryland Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) transits the Patapsco River en route to Maryland Fleet Week in Baltimore, June 13, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)