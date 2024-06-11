Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peruvian, U.S Coast Guard IUUF training, enhances maritime security, protect marine resources

    LIMA, PERU

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Members of the Peruvian Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard flew in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard, for an illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing training operation in support of exercise Resolute Sentinel 24, June 6, 2024. The point of IUUF (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) is to address and combat various illicit practices within the fishing industry. These practices include fishing without proper authorization or licenses, failing to report catches accurately, and operating vessels that do not adhere to established regulations and conservation measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927464
    VIRIN: 240606-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_110381921
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: LIMA, PE

    USSOUTHCOM
    Peru
    AFSOUTH
    EnduringPromise
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

