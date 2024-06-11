Peruvian, U.S Coast Guard IUUF training, enhances maritime security, protect marine resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Peruvian Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard flew in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard, for an illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing training operation in support of exercise Resolute Sentinel 24, June 6, 2024. The point of IUUF (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) is to address and combat various illicit practices within the fishing industry. These practices include fishing without proper authorization or licenses, failing to report catches accurately, and operating vessels that do not adhere to established regulations and conservation measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)