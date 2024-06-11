Members of the Peruvian Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard flew in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard, for an illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing training operation in support of exercise Resolute Sentinel 24, June 6, 2024. The point of IUUF (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) is to address and combat various illicit practices within the fishing industry. These practices include fishing without proper authorization or licenses, failing to report catches accurately, and operating vessels that do not adhere to established regulations and conservation measures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927464
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110381921
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Peruvian, U.S Coast Guard IUUF training, enhances maritime security, protect marine resources, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
