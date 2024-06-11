USCG Station Monterey rescue 5 from boat fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew rescue five people off a 48-foot cabin cruiser named II Knotty after the vessel caught fire two miles offshore of Moss Landing near Monterey, Calif., June 10, 2024. After the five people were evacuated from the boat, the Station Monterey crew started towing the vessel to shore as the Monterey Fire Department extinguished the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Monterey/released)