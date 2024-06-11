Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 22B-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, pay their respects during a ceremony honoring the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, June 9, 2024. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and was where Marines earned the nickname "teufelhunden," which means "devil dog" in English. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927460
    VIRIN: 240613-M-FU507-9250
    Filename: DOD_110381848
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 22B-24, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWI
    Belleau Wood
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    President Joseph Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT