B-Roll - Maui Wildfire Disaster Recovery - Temporary Housing

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, visited Hawaii to review ongoing progress on USACE missions in support of the Maui community. He was joined by County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927458
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-CM245-1167
|PIN:
|240613-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110381782
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
