    USS Marinette Virtual Tour

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    Join Chief Engineer LCDR Cameron Fletcher and Information Systems Technician Chief Petty Officer Darryl B. Moore from USS Marinette (LCS 25) as they give us a tour of the ship during Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927453
    VIRIN: 240613-N-HV059-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381762
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Marinette Virtual Tour, by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ships
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    mdfleetweek24
    mdfw2024

