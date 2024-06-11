The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, supports the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority with a dive to inspect the conditions surrounding the water front structures of their rail yard facility, Buffalo, New York, May 29, 2024. The NFTA made a Planning Assistance to States request to look at the facility, where the district will then provide them with a plan on the best way to address and repair their sea wall, which has been suffering from erosion. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927451
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110381745
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Supports NFTA With Planning Assistance Dive, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT