    Coast Guard medevacs a 26-year-old female approximately 72 miles Southwest of Morro Bay Harbor

    MORRO BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    SAN PEDRO, Calif. — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 26-year-old female during the "World’s Toughest Row" race approximately 72 miles Southwest of Morro Bay Harbor, Wednesday afternoon. Watchstanders at Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report of a medical emergency aboard the rowboat Julie and the duty flight surgeon determined that the female required medical attention within 12 hours. U.S. Coast Guard Video.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927447
    VIRIN: 240612-G-XX113-9081
    Filename: DOD_110381673
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MORRO BAY, CALIFORNIA, US

