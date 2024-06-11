Coast Guard medevacs a 26-year-old female approximately 72 miles Southwest of Morro Bay Harbor

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego helicopter aircrew medically evacuates a 26-year-old female during the "World’s Toughest Row" race approximately 72 miles Southwest of Morro Bay Harbor, Wednesday afternoon. Watchstanders at Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report of a medical emergency aboard the rowboat Julie and the duty flight surgeon determined that the female required medical attention within 12 hours. U.S. Coast Guard Video.
|06.12.2024
|06.13.2024 16:23
|B-Roll
|927447
|240612-G-XX113-9081
|DOD_110381673
|00:00:56
|MORRO BAY, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
