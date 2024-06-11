Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 22A-24 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Training and Education Command published the “U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Annual Report” on June 12th. It’s the first update since the publishing of “Training and Education 2030”, in January of 2023. The document outlines how the commanding general of TECOM has accomplished the 37 Force Design directed actions from TE 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

