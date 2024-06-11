President Biden Participates in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Event.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927434
|Filename:
|DOD_110381500
|Length:
|00:54:20
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Participates in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT