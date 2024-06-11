Marine Minute: 22A-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Training and Education Command published the “U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Annual Report” on June 12th. It’s the first update since the publishing of “Training and Education 2030”, in January of 2023. The document outlines how the commanding general of TECOM has accomplished the 37 Force Design directed actions from TE 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)