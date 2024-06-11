Training and Education Command published the “U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Annual Report” on June 12th. It’s the first update since the publishing of “Training and Education 2030”, in January of 2023. The document outlines how the commanding general of TECOM has accomplished the 37 Force Design directed actions from TE 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927432
|VIRIN:
|240610-M-BL153-4395
|Filename:
|DOD_110381462
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 22A-24, by LCpl Samantha Pollich and LCpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
