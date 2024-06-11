Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel: Marine Corps Educators Workshop ’24 Gives Inside Look at Marine Officer Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Educators, administrators and coaches participate in the Educators Workshop hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 12, 2024. The Educators Workshop gave college educators and administrators from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. The workshop enables MCRC to spread awareness of the Marine Corps' purpose, values and service opportunities to those educators who are engaged in supporting the future of their students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Drumline Advertising Action Beat performed by Future Vision.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927427
    VIRIN: 240612-M-GK338-2001
    Filename: DOD_110381427
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Professional Development
    Educators Workshop
    Marine Corps
    US Marines
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT