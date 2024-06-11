Reel: Marine Corps Educators Workshop ’24 Gives Inside Look at Marine Officer Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Educators, administrators and coaches participate in the Educators Workshop hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 12, 2024. The Educators Workshop gave college educators and administrators from across the country the opportunity to see how Marines are recruited, trained, and developed into leaders. The workshop enables MCRC to spread awareness of the Marine Corps' purpose, values and service opportunities to those educators who are engaged in supporting the future of their students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anya Poteet)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Drumline Advertising Action Beat performed by Future Vision.