National Safety Month Message

Each week this month for National Safety month we’ll focus on topics starting with Safety Engagements, On & Off duty driving, Family & Home Safety, and ending with Slips, Trips, and Falls.
Take time to plan ahead and visit https://safety.army.mil/ for ideas on best practices.
Remember, safety focus is not just in June, but all year long.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927421
|VIRIN:
|240613-O-RI479-8671
|Filename:
|DOD_110381333
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
