Oklahoma National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade welcomes new commander

The 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, held a change of command ceremony at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, June 11, 2024, marking the end of Col. Andrew Ballenger's tenure and welcoming Col. Khalid Hussein as the new commander.



Ballenger, a native of Pryor, Oklahoma, has led the 45th IBCT since August 2022. Under his command, the brigade has seen numerous deployments and training exercises, including the 2023 deployment of Task Force Tomahawk, a task force made up of multiple units of the 45th deployed to support the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. That deployment was the single largest deployment of 45th IBCT Soldiers since the brigade’s Afghanistan deployment in 2011.



Hussein brings extensive experience to his new role, having served in numerous command and staff positions, including deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and support operations during Hurricane Katrina. He holds a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



CG INFO

00:00:14:05

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino; Adjutant General for Oklahoma



00:00:38:14

Col. Andrew Ballenger; Outgoing Commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



00:01:03:29

Col. Khalid Hussein; Incoming Commander, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team