Military Voting Assistance PSA - COL/Astronaut Andrew Morgan

U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll commander and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses the ability of U.S. Servicemembers, DoD Civilians, and their family members to vote when outside of the U.S. and in remote locations. For more information, contact your unit Voting Assistance Officer or the FVAP.gov website. (Courtesy Asset, Senior Airman Brandt Self/American Forces Network)