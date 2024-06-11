Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Voting Assistance PSA - COL/Astronaut Andrew Morgan

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll commander and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses the ability of U.S. Servicemembers, DoD Civilians, and their family members to vote when outside of the U.S. and in remote locations. For more information, contact your unit Voting Assistance Officer or the FVAP.gov website. (Courtesy Asset, Senior Airman Brandt Self/American Forces Network)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927407
    VIRIN: 240613-A-ZT466-1001
    PIN: 926190
    Filename: DOD_110381064
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MH
    Hometown: KWAJALEIN, MH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Voting Assistance PSA - COL/Astronaut Andrew Morgan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Voting
    Astronaut
    FVAP
    SMDC
    Kwajalein
    Army HRC

