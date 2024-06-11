The AFWERX Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard is a tool that shows in-depth contract award information, Department of the Air Force program offices and their small business partners, and small business funding data. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927406
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-WY291-1112
|PIN:
|244016
|Filename:
|DOD_110381047
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFWERX Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard, by Dennis L Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT