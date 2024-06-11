Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Dennis L Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The AFWERX Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard is a tool that shows in-depth contract award information, Department of the Air Force program offices and their small business partners, and small business funding data. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927406
    VIRIN: 240610-F-WY291-1112
    PIN: 244016
    Filename: DOD_110381047
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard, by Dennis L Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFWERX
    Investor Focused Portfolio Dashboard

