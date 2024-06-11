Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conducts field exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3-7, 2024. The FEX was designed to improve the battalion’s combat and contingency response capabilities in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927405
    VIRIN: 240611-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110380976
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conducts field exercise, by LCpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Echo Co.
    Field Exercise
    2/4

