B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conducts field exercise

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, execute a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3-7, 2024. The FEX was designed to improve the battalion’s combat and contingency response capabilities in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)
|06.07.2024
Date Posted: 06.13.2024
|B-Roll
|Location:
Location: Camp Pendleton, California, US
