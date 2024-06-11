U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland, Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Commander, and Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC Public Affairs NCOIC, eats an M.R.E while answering questions June 9 during a convoy live fire exercise in Grafenwöhr, Germany. This series will involve soldiers of every rank as we share meals, reflections and experiences with members of team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927397
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-JK865-8305
|Filename:
|DOD_110380832
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eat a M.R.E with U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
