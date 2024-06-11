Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eat a M.R.E with U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland, Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Commander, and Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC Public Affairs NCOIC, eats an M.R.E while answering questions June 9 during a convoy live fire exercise in Grafenwöhr, Germany. This series will involve soldiers of every rank as we share meals, reflections and experiences with members of team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat a M.R.E with U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

