Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OO-ALC Commander's Town Hall June 2024 part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Hill Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, Michelle Hathaway, OO-ALC deputy director, and Col. Michelle Artolachipe, OO-ALC deputy commander, host part two of the two-part Commander's Town Hall with guests from maintenance training and employees across the complex at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 13, 2024. Town hall topics included: workforce award presentations and education opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927396
    VIRIN: 240606-F-XK411-1002
    Filename: DOD_110380820
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OO-ALC Commander's Town Hall June 2024 part 2, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT