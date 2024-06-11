Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OO-ALC Commander's Town Hall June 2024 part 1

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Hill Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, Michelle Hathaway, OO-ALC deputy director, and Col. Michelle Artolachipe, OO-ALC deputy commander, host part one of the two-part Commander's Town Hall at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 13, 2024. Town hall topics included: Global Power Competition, the OO-ALC new strategic plan and AS 9110 certification.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927395
    VIRIN: 240606-F-XK411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110380811
    Length: 00:25:34
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Town hall
    Hill AFB
    OO-ALC

