Coverage of Engineer-led underground controlled demo for troop project at Fort McCoy

This is b-roll footage of a demo completed by the 106th Engineer Detachment of the Wisconsin National Guard held at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 8, 2024, as part of a troop project to break up a hill of sandstone for removal. The effort is part of a project that has been ongoing since 2021. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)