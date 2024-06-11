Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 27 FIN BN HHD – ZERO AND GROUPING – 11, JUNE 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 27 FIN BN HHD are shown here on Range 21 during Zero and Grouping. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927354
    VIRIN: 240611-A-IE493-5883
    Filename: DOD_110380402
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 27 FIN BN HHD – ZERO AND GROUPING – 11, JUNE 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 27 FIN BN HHD – ZERO AND GROUPING

