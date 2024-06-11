Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers train with patient transfer to boxcar

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel at Global Medic conducted casualty loading into a box car on June 5-11, 2024, at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif. The training is to help create a standard operating procedure when medical evacuation is not available by air or ground vehicle. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:18
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train with patient transfer to boxcar, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

