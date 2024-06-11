U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel at Global Medic conducted casualty loading into a box car on June 5-11, 2024, at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif. The training is to help create a standard operating procedure when medical evacuation is not available by air or ground vehicle. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927351
|VIRIN:
|240609-D-LX804-1653
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110380373
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers train with patient transfer to boxcar, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT