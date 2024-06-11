Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today I went to work with the machinery technicians aboard Coast Guard Cutter James: here’s how it went

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek works with the machinery technicians aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), May 3, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Kaczmarek engaged with members of the auxiliary department and worked on different systems on board James. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Machinery Technician
    Cutter Life
    OpSouthernCross24
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754)

