Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PTSD Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Ronald Mooney 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    As we observe PTSD Awareness Month this June, I wanted to share a video featuring LTC Broady, our Chief of Behavioral Health. In this video, LTC Broady discusses the impact of PTSD and the resources available to our community.

    Please take a few minutes to watch this informative video. It sheds light on the challenges faced by those affected by PTSD and emphasizes the importance of awareness and support.

    Thank you for your dedication to our patients and their well-being.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927342
    VIRIN: 240613-A-XD829-6472
    Filename: DOD_110380327
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTSD Awareness Month, by Ronald Mooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PTSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT