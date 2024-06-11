As we observe PTSD Awareness Month this June, I wanted to share a video featuring LTC Broady, our Chief of Behavioral Health. In this video, LTC Broady discusses the impact of PTSD and the resources available to our community.
Please take a few minutes to watch this informative video. It sheds light on the challenges faced by those affected by PTSD and emphasizes the importance of awareness and support.
Thank you for your dedication to our patients and their well-being.
