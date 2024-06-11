U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, encourages the public to attend the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, 2024. Holloman opened its gates to everyone in the general public to enjoy a variety of aircraft and STEM and local food vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927338
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110380257
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow welcome video in Spanish, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS
