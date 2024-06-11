2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow welcome video in Spanish

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, encourages the public to attend the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, 2024. Holloman opened its gates to everyone in the general public to enjoy a variety of aircraft and STEM and local food vendors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)