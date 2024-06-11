Happy 249th Birthday Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Birthday Army from the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School.



Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic's independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.



From left to right: MSG Joshua Rea, SFC Johnathon Huitt, The Oozlefinch, CSM Giancarlo Macri, 1SG Joshua Permenter, SSG Tasha Player, MSG Marcus Wofford, ADA Branch School