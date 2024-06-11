Happy Birthday Army from the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School.
Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic's independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.
From left to right: MSG Joshua Rea, SFC Johnathon Huitt, The Oozlefinch, CSM Giancarlo Macri, 1SG Joshua Permenter, SSG Tasha Player, MSG Marcus Wofford, ADA Branch School
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 10:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|927336
|VIRIN:
|240325-O-ZY123-9370
|Filename:
|DOD_110380201
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 249th Birthday Army, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT