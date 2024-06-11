Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 249th Birthday Army

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Happy Birthday Army from the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School.

    Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation. Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic's independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.

    From left to right: MSG Joshua Rea, SFC Johnathon Huitt, The Oozlefinch, CSM Giancarlo Macri, 1SG Joshua Permenter, SSG Tasha Player, MSG Marcus Wofford, ADA Branch School

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927336
    VIRIN: 240325-O-ZY123-9370
    Filename: DOD_110380201
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    #ADA #FirsttoFire
    ABD249

