The 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow featured air demonstrations, local food vendors, static displays, and a STEM village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. More than 14,000 spectators gathered to view a unique display of military and civilian air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|06.02.2024
|06.13.2024 09:34
|Package
|927329
|240613-F-NB682-1001
|DOD_110380020
|00:01:59
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|2
|2
This work, 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
