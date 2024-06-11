Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 8, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
This work, November Company EGA Ceremony, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
