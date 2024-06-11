Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company EGA Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 8, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927327
    VIRIN: 240608-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110380015
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Drill Instructor
    ERR
    Recruit. EGA

