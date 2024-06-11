AFC Best Squad Competition 2024

Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition June 3-7, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927325
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-LG032-2949
|Filename:
|DOD_110380013
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
