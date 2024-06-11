Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: C-130 Arrival (TIME LAPSE)

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Air Force KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron lands at Palau International Airport during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 11, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927324
    VIRIN: 240611-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_110380011
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    ValiantShield, Valiant Shield 24, IMEFSummerSeries, VS24, INDOPACOM, Marine Corps

