A U.S. Air Force KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron lands at Palau International Airport during exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 11, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927324
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110380011
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Valiant Shield 24: C-130 Arrival (TIME LAPSE), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT