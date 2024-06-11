Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition June 3-7, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Greg Newswanger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927322
    VIRIN: 240606-O-KG126-5149
    Filename: DOD_110379980
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2024, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afcbsc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT