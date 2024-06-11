Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Andricus McClelland - Happy Father's Day

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andricus McClelland, assigned to the 274th Movement Control Team, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Brigade and a resident of Meridian, Miss., wishes his father a Happy Father's Day. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927318
    VIRIN: 240613-A-KP870-5426
    Filename: DOD_110379974
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

    EUCOM
    Fathers
    Father's Day
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

