    Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas - Happy Father's Day

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and a resident of Los Angeles, Calif., wishes his father a Happy Father's Day. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927316
    VIRIN: 240613-A-KP870-6598
    Filename: DOD_110379972
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US

    EUCOM
    Fathers
    Father's Day
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

