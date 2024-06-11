In this week's look around the Air Force, a new drone program scans aircraft to streamline maintenance operations, two test launches of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and DAF civilians can voice their opinions by taking the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927312
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-JH807-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110379949
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Drones Help Maintainers, Minuteman III Test Launches, Federal Employee Survey, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
