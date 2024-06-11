Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Drones Help Maintainers, Minuteman III Test Launches, Federal Employee Survey

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, a new drone program scans aircraft to streamline maintenance operations, two test launches of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and DAF civilians can voice their opinions by taking the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927312
    VIRIN: 240613-F-JH807-1002
    Filename: DOD_110379949
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Drones Help Maintainers, Minuteman III Test Launches, Federal Employee Survey, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

