    Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 June 4, 2024. Bomber Task Force operations reflect the United States' ongoing commitment to Alliance solidarity and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927308
    VIRIN: 240604-F-MJ351-1002
    Filename: DOD_110379905
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe conducts training mission, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    RAF Fairford
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 24-3

