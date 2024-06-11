Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers train at Global Medic

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 807th MC(DS) participated in Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett on May 31-June 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927307
    VIRIN: 240612-D-LX804-8442
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110379835
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Soldiers train at Global Medic, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Global Medic
    Army Medicine
    807th MC(DS)
    CSTX24-01

