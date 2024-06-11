U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 807th MC(DS) participated in Global Medic at Fort Hunter Liggett on May 31-June 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927307
|VIRIN:
|240612-D-LX804-8442
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110379835
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers train at Global Medic, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
