Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Speaks at Ukraine Defense Contract Group Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at the 23rd Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 05:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 927300
    Filename: DOD_110379627
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Speaks at Ukraine Defense Contract Group Meeting, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT