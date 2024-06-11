Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at the 23rd Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 05:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927300
|Filename:
|DOD_110379627
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Austin Speaks at Ukraine Defense Contract Group Meeting, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
