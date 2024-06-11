U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa hosted Ramstein 1v1, a simulated basic fighter maneuvers exercise showcasing 37 fighter jets from nine NATO countries in the skies above Ramstein Air Base, June 6, 2024. The pinnacle of nine months of preparation, execution of Ramstein 1v1 was inspired by the U.S. Navy Top Gun Strike Fighters Tactics Course with the goal of enhancing partnership and trust amongst allies, while displaying premier (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
Air Force Lt Col Michael “Squatch” Loringer, Chief of Weapons and Tactics USAFE-AFAFRICA
French Air Force Lt Col Guillaume Veuille, 3/30 Fighter Squadron commanding officer
|06.06.2024
|06.13.2024 06:36
|Interviews
|927297
|240606-F-GM327-1007
|DOD_110379587
|00:11:10
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|2
This work, Ramstein 1v1 showcases NATO fighter capabilities, partnerships (B-Shot Interviews), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
