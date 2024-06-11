James Vail, a veteran and Armed Services Blood Program recipient, shared his experience with the organization during an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 10, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 05:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927296
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110379585
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Video Spot - Armed Services Blood Program, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT