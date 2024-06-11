Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Spot - Armed Services Blood Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    James Vail, a veteran and Armed Services Blood Program recipient, shared his experience with the organization during an interview with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern June 10, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 05:26
    Category: PSA
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Germany
    Armed Services Blood Program
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    ASBP
    LRMC
    Donate Blood

