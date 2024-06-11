Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in live-fire defense during Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a live-fire defense during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, June 8, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927294
    VIRIN: 240608-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379536
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines participate in live-fire defense during Exercise Southern Jackaroo, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th Marines
    Marines
    ADF
    MRF-D
    Exercise Southern Jackaroo
     USMCNews

