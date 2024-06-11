Valiant Shield 24: Combat Logistics Battalion 13 Conducts Blood Drive

U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a blood drive at the Role II Medical Battalion Aid Station in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force routinely deploy forward to the Indo-Pacific, cooperating with allies and partners, reaffirming U.S. resolve and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 07:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927291
|VIRIN:
|240608-M-WH863-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110379485
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP KATUU, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
