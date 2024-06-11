U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, the director for logistics and engineering, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a visit to Camp Katuu, Palau, June 7, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 07:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927288
|VIRIN:
|240607-M-WH863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110379479
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP KATUU, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Valiant Shield 24: Logistics and Engineering Director Visit, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT