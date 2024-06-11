Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Logistics and Engineering Director Visit

    CAMP KATUU, PALAU

    06.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, the director for logistics and engineering, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a visit to Camp Katuu, Palau, June 7, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927288
    VIRIN: 240607-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379479
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP KATUU, PW

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Logistics and Engineering Director Visit, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Valiant Shield, Valiant Shield 24, VS, VS24, INDOPACOM, Marine Corps,

