Valiant Shield 24: Logistics and Engineering Director Visit

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, the director for logistics and engineering, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to U.S. Navy Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a visit to Camp Katuu, Palau, June 7, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)