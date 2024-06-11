Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bersama Warrior 24 | Free and Open, For Everyone

    MALAYSIA

    06.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    US Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, US Exercise Control Group Director, elaborates on what exercises like Bersama Warrior means for everyone in the free and open Indo-Pacific at the Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual bilateral Joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. ( US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel) BW version

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927280
    VIRIN: 240612-N-XP917-5456
    Filename: DOD_110379299
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bersama Warrior 24 | Free and Open, For Everyone, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM, USARPAC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysia, Washington National Guard, US Army

