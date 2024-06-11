Bersama Warrior 24 | Free and Open, For Everyone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, US Exercise Control Group Director, elaborates on what exercises like Bersama Warrior means for everyone in the free and open Indo-Pacific at the Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual bilateral Joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. ( US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel) BW version