DPAA and MAKRI host Third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit Video Story

A video story covering the third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 10-14, 2024. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification hosted the event. The event invited over 60 participants from 11 different countries to discuss advances in forensic anthropology, DNA analysis, and isotope testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|06.13.2024
|06.13.2024 04:04
|Package
|927279
|240613-F-FZ485-1001
|DOD_110379260
|00:01:49
|SEOUL, KR
|0
|0
