DPAA and MAKRI Third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit B-roll Package

A b-roll package of the third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea, taken between June 10-14, 2024. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification hosted the event. The event invited over 60 participants from 11 different countries to discuss advances in forensic anthropology, DNA analysis, and isotope testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)