Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA and MAKRI Third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A b-roll package of the third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea, taken between June 10-14, 2024. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification hosted the event. The event invited over 60 participants from 11 different countries to discuss advances in forensic anthropology, DNA analysis, and isotope testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 04:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927278
    VIRIN: 240613-F-FZ485-1002
    Filename: DOD_110379256
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA and MAKRI Third Indo-Pacific Scientific Summit B-roll Package, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    MAKRI
    Scientific Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT