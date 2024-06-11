Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240607-SAS-PACUP-K9 DEMONSTRATION-BROCKMAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force put together a K9 demonstration in honor of National Working Dog Day on June 7th. This event highlighted the teamwork and cooperation between the two nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927277
    VIRIN: 240607-N-JC401-2012
    Filename: DOD_110379253
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240607-SAS-PACUP-K9 DEMONSTRATION-BROCKMAN, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    sasebo
    cfas
    jmsdf
    k9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT