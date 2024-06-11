Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force put together a K9 demonstration in honor of National Working Dog Day on June 7th. This event highlighted the teamwork and cooperation between the two nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 01:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927277
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-JC401-2012
|Filename:
|DOD_110379253
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240607-SAS-PACUP-K9 DEMONSTRATION-BROCKMAN, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT