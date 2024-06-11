240607-SAS-PACUP-K9 DEMONSTRATION-BROCKMAN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force put together a K9 demonstration in honor of National Working Dog Day on June 7th. This event highlighted the teamwork and cooperation between the two nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)